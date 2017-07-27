Firefighters tackle car fire in Warmington

Have your say

A car fire in Warmington was put out by firefighters last night (Wednesday, July 26).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a car on fire at a property on Chapel Street shortly after 8pm.

A fire engine from Fenny Compton was initially sent but further calls stated the car was close to the property so appliances were mobilised from Southam and Banbury.

Crews confirmed the car on driveway well alight and used hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters confirmed the property was not affected by the fire.