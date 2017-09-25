Firefighters change Sir Patrick Stewart's tyre after puncture near Shipston

Warwickshire firefighters made national news after assisting acting legend Sir Patrick Stewart when his tyre blew near Shipston.

The well-known thespian was en route to Stratford-upon-Avon to support a Royal Shakespeare Company fundraising event when he suffered a puncture near Shipston fire station.

Alcester crews were called to assist the motorist in need, best known for his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, and went on to change his tyre for him when he asked for directions to a garage.

Sir Patrick thanked the crews on Twitter, saying they went 'over and above the call' of duty, with a picture to go with it.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote on Facebook: "Our crews are just amazing, very proud that their first response is always to help those in need!"