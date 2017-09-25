Firefighters change Sir Patrick Stewart's tyre after puncture near Shipston

Warwickshire firefighters made national news after assisting acting legend Sir Patrick Stewart when his tyre blew near Shipston.
The well-known thespian was en route to Stratford-upon-Avon to support a Royal Shakespeare Company fundraising event when he suffered a puncture near Shipston fire station.
Alcester crews were called to assist the motorist in need, best known for his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, and went on to change his tyre for him when he asked for directions to a garage.
Sir Patrick thanked the crews on Twitter, saying they went 'over and above the call' of duty, with a picture to go with it.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote on Facebook: "Our crews are just amazing, very proud that their first response is always to help those in need!"
Almost Done!
Registering with Banbury Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.