Final plans submitted for retirement homes in Chipping Norton

Plans to build retirement homes for older people in Chipping Norton have now been submitted for approval.

The application by McCarthy and Stone is for 59 assisted living apartments, six retirement dwellings and eight bungalows for the over 55s on former Parker Knoll factory site, off Trinity Road.

The scheme, which has gone to West Oxon District Council, will create 18 jobs.

Town residents and the town council were invited to view the plans and a public exhibition was held in November, attended by 130 people.

Darren Humphreys, regional managing director at McCarthy and Stone said: “We are very encouraged by the local feedback we have received to date, the majority of which supports the residential redevelopment and regeneration of this disused site with a range of specialist homes for older people.”

Plans for a Marks and Spencer food hall on the London Road frontage have already been submitted by the Simons Group.

For the homes, a traditional design has been proposed with feature including gables, chimneys, reconstituted Cotswold stone and render.

After comments from the town council, the proposal was amended to add outside storage facilities for the retirement homes and covered parking ports for some of the parking spaces.

Car parking will be provided for homeowners, staff and visitors. There will also be trees planted along Trinity Road.

For more information, visit www.mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/chippingnorton or call the project’s freephone information line on 0800 298 7040.

Mr Humphreys added: “Our plans offer an important opportunity to significantly increase and improve local housing choices for local older people, including Extra Care accommodation for older homeowners who may require additional care and support to make life that little bit easier.”