Fiesta of colour and sound set to take over Banbury Old Town

A fiesta of colour and sound is set to take over Banbury Old Town for the annual party tomorrow (Saturday, September 2).

Steel drums, street organs, stilt walkers and jazz musicians will be filling the old town streets for the party, organised by Banbury Town Council and Banbury Old Town Association.

Parsons Street, Church Lane and Walk, White Lion Walk and Market Place will be the place to be from 9.30am to 3.30pm for face-painting, balloon modelling and kids workshops.

Last year’s party saw hundreds of wizards and witches in the town centre for the Harry Potter and Fabulous Beasts theme.