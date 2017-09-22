Fenny Compton’s pre-school saved by hard work

Pre-school facilities for youngsters in Fenny Compton have been secured for the future after years of fundraising efforts came to fruition.

Abacus Pre-school last week opened the doors of its new facility on the grounds of Dassett C of E Primary School, replacing the rundown old building that preceded it.

The bright, warm and – most importantly – safe new home is the result of years of hard work by parents and trustees of the pre-school, involving, among other things, the sale of “a lot of bacon butties and cakes”.

Abacus has capacity for 18 children and it currently cares for 13 two-and-a-half to school-age children.

The new building will not just benefit this generation of pre-schoolers but will be a viable learning establishment for their children in the future.

Hester Stevns, chairwoman of the board of trustees, said: “We’ve been fundraising for at least six years.

“What this means is we’ve secured pre-school provision in the village for years to come.”

Not only did the trustees pull together for fundraising activities, but they also chipped in to help build the structure with parents volunteering skills, time and effort to ensure the project was completed on time.”

The building went up in a matter of weeks during the summer holidays.