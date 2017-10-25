Feathered friends visit Upper Tysoe pre-school

Winchcombe Farm Day Nursery in Upper Tysoe had two feathered guests at its open day last week.

Falconer Dian Saunders and several birds of prey including owls Mr Grumpy and Alfie to visit children.

Nursery manager Allie Aves said: “We had a wonderful time meeting the owls again this year; they come and visit very year around Halloween time.

“The children got to hold them if they wanted to and talked to their keeper Dian all about them.”