Fantastic fundraising result

Staff from Leeds Building Society, including the Banbury branch, raised £93,000 for their chosen charities in 2016.

Their £29,631 fundraising for the Colleague Charity Group is being shared between Alzheimer’s Society, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Great North Air Ambulance and Hollybank Trust.

Additional team and individual challenges by staff members raised a further £64,161 for other good causes, including matched funding from the Leeds.

Diabetes UK, Motor Neurone Disease Association, Mind and Cancer Research UK were among the charities which benefited.

Regional manager Richard Neal took part in a 127-mile walk along the Leeds Liverpool Canal, which raised £14,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and the NSPC=.

Branch manager Claire Hill said: “Thanks to the support and generosity of colleagues throughout the society we raised £93,792 in 2016.

“They’ve thrown themselves into all kinds of fundraising, some of it more enjoyable than others, with activities including cycling, walking, running, baking and abseiling.

“I’m very proud of the support they’ve given to various charities, and all their efforts in ensuring a successful year of fundraising.”