Family trip to museum costs almost as much as weekly food shop

A family of four will cough up almost as much as the cost of a weekly food shop to visit some of the country’s leading museums, according to new research.

Today (Thursday May 18th) is International Museum Day and a study from Voucherbox revealed parents with two children will pay more to take them on an educational day out than a visit to a cinema, a play centre or even a local zoo.

The data – which researched over 60 different venues across the UK – discovered 41% of the most popular family museums in the UK3 now charge an entrance fee.

Last year, government cutbacks forced many museums to introduce or raise entry charges in a bid to remain open. Venues such as interactive science centre At-Bristol now charge £11 per head for a day pass based on a family of four. So before shelling out for travel, food and drinks, an average family of four will likely spend the same as the £56.80 cost of an average weekly grocery shop.

Things don’t get much cheaper in the New Forest, with the National Motor Museum charging a whopping £64 for a family ticket. And the news isn’t much better in London, as parents with two kids wanting to learn about the wonders of World War II and the life of Winston Churchill will shell out £48.45 for a family ticket.

However, there are still some museums which offer free entry and a great experience for families. The British Museum provides two million years of human history and the Museum of London documents the capital’s rich and varied past.

Elsewhere in the UK, Manchester and Glasgow also offer fantastic free-to-enter options, with attractions including the Museum of Science and Industry, Greater Manchester Police Museum and the National Football Museum.

Marco Piu, Voucherbox general manager said: “Museums provide a great form of reference, a wealth of education and a great deal of fun so it is shocking to see that families are getting ripped off when it comes to days out.

“We would recommend you plan your trip ahead and take advantage of your day and be sure to check out deals online, as purchasing tickets before you arrive often means you can take advantage of cost savings.”

For those looking to enjoy International Museum Day for themselves then here are our top five FREE museums to enjoy on 18th May:

1. British Museum, London

2. Museum of Science & Industry, Manchester

3. Tate, St Ives, Cornwall

4. Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, Birmingham

5. Titanic experience, Belfast

For those looking for something different, these are the top five weird and wonderful museums to enjoy:

1. Dog Collar Museum, Leeds, £21.90 per adult, £16.90 per child

2. British Lawnmower Museum, Cornwall £3 per adult, £1.50 per child

3. Museum of Witchcraft and Magic, Cornwall £5 per adult, £4 per child

4. Marks & Spencer: Marks in Time, Leeds, free entry

5. National Motor Museum, New Forest, £24.75 per adult, £12.50 per child