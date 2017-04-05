Family of three threatened and assaulted while walking through park in Banbury

A family of three including an eight-year-old girl was assaulted in Princess Diana Park last Thursday.

When the victims, which also included a woman, 39, and a man, 27, reached the entrance to the park near Orchard Fields Primary School at about 3.30pm, they were approached from behind by two women, one of whom punched the woman and the man and pulled the woman to the floor by her hair. The eight-year-old girl was also injured.

While walking in the direction of the car park near the school, the offenders then threatened the victims and repeated those threats while driving past the victims in Bretch Hill.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Jonathan Livingston said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack and threats made to a family who were going for walk in broad daylight.

“The incident happened at a busy time with parents picking up their children from school so it is possible that someone saw or heard the incident.

“I would urge anyone with any information to please come forward by calling police on 101 or visiting their nearest police station and quoting reference number 43170092991.

“The offenders are described as two black women in their twenties.

“The first offender was wearing a white top, with a black top and black shirt over this garment as well as tights.

“The second offender was wearing a red top, a black coat and jeans.

“The victims sustained a number of injuries but thankfully they did not require hospital treatment. The man sustained bruising to his chest, the woman sustained bruising to her chest and the girl sustained a cut lip.”

Two women, aged 24 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and threats to kill and released on police bail until April 16.