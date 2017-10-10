Family of Banbury man found dead pays tribute to ‘lovable rogue’

The family of one of the men found dead in Banbury has released a heartfelt tribute to the ‘lovable rogue’.

Mark Pawley was found dead with Adrian Fannon at a property in Newland Road on Sunday, October 1, and a postmortem deemed they died from multiple stab wounds.

Mark Pawley, one of the men found dead in a flat on Newland Road. Photo: SWNS NNL-170210-155739001

Raymond Morgan, 52, of Newland Road, is charged with murder.

A statement released by Mr Pawley’s family said: “Mark was a lovable rogue, who made you smile and cry with laughter and was known for his love of singing and dancing.

“His life has led him to some dark places but he shone bright in most people’s eyes.

“We will remember you as the tall, handsome baby of the family with a big head and heart.

“Our family is devastated and heartbroken at the shocking loss of Mark who, behind all of his troubles, was a truly loved and loving person.

“Mark was a loving son, father, brother, grandson and uncle. We do not know how as a family we will get over this.

“We know you will be safe with mum and although gone you will never be forgotten.”

Murder probe launched after two bodies found in Banbury