False claims lead to fraud conviction for Barford woman

A woman who rented a housing association home while letting out her own property has received a suspended prison sentence.

Ella Street of Church Street, Barford St Michael admitted two charges of making a false statement and failing to disclose information, namely that she owned a property in Daventry which she rented out to paying tenants.

Miss Street, 31, was then able to obtain the housing association property at Dashwood Terrace, Middle Barton, through West Oxfordshire District Council.

The charges related to a housing application Miss Street made in 2014.

She was given a 16-week custodial sentence suspended for 18 months and a supervision order at Banbury Magistrates Court.

Miss Street was also ordered to pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £115. She has now been evicted from the housing association property.