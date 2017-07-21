Fabric sale raises cash for Shipston Home Nursing

Judy Moss and friend Ann-marie Stephens organised an upholstery fabric sale at Radway Village Hall, raising £1,500 for Shipston Home Nursing.
Metres of fabric was sold at the event held on June 30 and July 1 .
