Fabric sale raises cash for Shipston Home Nursing

Judy Moss and friend Ann-marie Stephens organised an upholstery fabric sale at Radway Village Hall, raising funds for Shipston Home Nursing. NNL-170718-124212001
Judy Moss and friend Ann-marie Stephens organised an upholstery fabric sale at Radway Village Hall, raising £1,500 for Shipston Home Nursing.

Metres of fabric was sold at the event held on June 30 and July 1 .