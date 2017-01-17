Extra Walking Football sessions launch

A new form of football has proved so popular that South Northants Council (SNC) has upped the number of sessions.

When SNC launched a weekly Walking Football session in April 2015, it attracted around half a dozen players. In December 2016, registered members reached 30 and a second weekly session was started.

Councillor for community engagement and wellbeing, Karen Cooper, said: “This sport targets a segment of the community often difficult to reach with messages about a healthy lifestyle and I am very pleased to see it flourish.”

Sessions take place at Towcester Centre for Leisure, Springfields, from10.30am to 11.45am on Mondays and Thursdays.

They cost £4 per session, which includes a free drink at the TCFL Café afterwards.

Games are played outdoors, on a 3G arificial turf pitch, so suitable footwear and clothing are recommended.

Contact steve.baumber@cherwellandsouthnorthants.co.uk or call 07860 916126.