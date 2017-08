Have your say

Bloxham Village Museum will be opening on Tuesday afternoons from 2pm to 4pm during August in addition to its normal openings.

The extra sessions are 50p per child and £1 for adults with extra activities and a small gift for each child taking part.

Normal opening hours are weekends and bank holidays between 2.30pm and 5pm.

Email bloxham.museum@gmail.com for more information.