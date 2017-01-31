Experience virtual reality at school’s open evening

The UK’s first dedicated school Virtual Reality Suite is opening at Banbury Aspirations Campus.

MP Victoria Prentis will officially launch the Space Studio on Friday February 10.

And from 6pm to 8pm that evening, prospective students, parents and members of the community are invited to visit Space Studio to try virtual reality, tour the school’s observatory and join in science experiments.

Banbury Aspirations Campus now consists of Banbury Academy, for Years 7 to 13, and Space Studio Banbury, for Years 10 to 13.

Virtual Reality allows students to explore three-dimensional computer-generated spaces using a head-mounted 3D display that tracks their movement plus two hand-held controllers.

Space Studio, which uses room-scale HTC Vive technology, is a collaboration between Banbury Aspirations Campus and local software firm Playko.

Playko director Yin Chien Yeap, whose children attend Banbury Academy, said: “Playko is exploring commercial uses for virtual reality in aviation, architecture and entertainment.

“This permanent VR facility is already allowing the sixth form computer science students to turn their ideas into reality, and I can’t wait to see what VR experiences all the staff and students will create.”

Head of drama Abi Turkmore said: “By using the virtual reality suite, our drama pupils will be able to explore a range of historic theatres and locations in a new and exciting way.”

Campus principal Sylvia Thomas said: “From humanities to science and arts, languages to sports, VR offers new ways to learn.

“We are very excited to see how pupils and staff will be able to use the new virtual reality suite to interact and create, enriching their school experience.”