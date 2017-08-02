Estate agent seeks offers for doll’s des res

Have your say

A highly desirable home in a sought after area is up for auction with a Shipston estate agent.

The only downside is you have to be just a few inches tall to live in it...

A dolls house is being put up for auction in aid of Shipston Home Nursing. NNL-170108-155520001

This Georgian style doll’s house is the star lot in an auction to raise money for Shipston Home Nursing (SHN).

Estate agent Peter Clarke is overseeing the sale of the house which boasts an elegant hallway, a drawing room with fireplace, and four bedrooms.

A unique feature is the roof and front swing open to reveal the inside of the house.

The particulars state: “Notably there is a fireplace, an Aga, exposed wood floors and charming period features.

A dolls house is being put up for auction in aid of Shipston Home Nursing. NNL-170108-155510001

“Thought to make a fantastic Christmas present, bound to give years of joy for your children or grandchildren.”

The previous owner is donating the house, which was built by Edgar Wright of Newbold, to the auction.

It can be viewed at Peter Clarke’s offices at 13/15 High Street, Shipston on Stour.

Best and final offers for the property are being taken until noon on September 7.

If the property is not sold beforehand, it will be auctioned by James Walton, from SBK, on the night of the Shipston Home Nursing Ball, on Saturday, September 9.

Particulars and further pictures of the house can be found at www.peterclarke.co.uk and via Rightmove.

The ball has a roaring 20s theme and will take place at Admington Hall.

Tickets are £90 with tables of 10.

The event starts at 7pm with a sparkling wine reception and finishes at 2am.

To reserve tables, contact Rebecca on 01608 674929 or emailing rebecca@shn-fundraising.co.uk.