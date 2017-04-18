Spring comes to Broughton farm

Good weather and baby animals brought out the crowds on Saturday as Broughton Grounds Farms opened the gates to its lambing live event.

The 350-acre farm located in North Newington is home to some 400 ewes who give birth to offspring, some arriving in February, others in April.

Lambing live at Broughton Grounds Farm North Newington NNL-171004-081400009

The farm is also home to cattle herds and 200 free range hens in addition to arable, woodland and grassland areas.

Newborn lambs and chicks, just in time for Easter were enjoyed by up to 900 visitors with many young children getting their first glimpse of the baby animals up close and personal.

Broughton Grounds Farm has been owned and run by the Taylor family since 1914 and in 2006 received the Higher Level Stewardship status under the government’s new Environmental Scheme, reflecting the sensitive way the land is farmed.

Staff will now start preparing for the busy spring and summer periods kicking off in June when the sheep are sheared before the hay is cut in July and cereal crops are harvested in August.

Lambing live at Broughton Grounds Farm North Newington NNL-171004-081445009

To find out more about the farm visit their website .

Lambing live at Broughton Grounds Farm North Newington. Pictured, Betty Manley (3) feeding the cows NNL-171004-081515009