Binbo Baggins at Canal Day promoting recycling as part of national campaign

Recycling experts will be on the road promoting their green message as part of Recycle Week 2017, culminating at Banbury Canal Day on Sunday (October 1).

Cherwell District Council’s recycling team will be touring the district with mascot Binbo Baggins as they advise people on how to do the right thing for the environment when disposing of their waste for the national campaign, which starts today (Monday, September 25).

The team will be especially focused on items which often miss out on going in the blue recycling bin, such as plastics from the bathroom and aerosol cans.

Also during Recycling Week, additional blue and brown bins will be on sale for the reduced price of £18.

Lead member for clean and green Cllr Debbie Pickford said: “Every year Recycling Week focuses on a different theme and this year it’s ‘recycling - it’s worth it’, which is all about the real-world benefits of recycling.

“Our fantastic recycling team will be travelling around the district to remind people of these benefits, from reducing carbon emissions by increasing the amount of plastic we recycle,* to understanding how recyclables can come back as everything from clothing to building materials, and even food.”

Recycling Week 2017 is promoted nationally by The Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) under its brand Recycle Now, and during the week, the council will be sharing lots of the organisation’s best facts and figures on its social media channels to encourage people to recycle more.

The council’s recycling stalls will be running at: Exeter Hall from 2-5pm in Kidlington on Thursday (September 28); Bicester Market from 9am to 4pm on Friday (September 29); and at Canal Day from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

For more information on recycling in Cherwell, visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/recycling.