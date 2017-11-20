Elderly Banbury residents get creative with craft sessions

Residents in Banbury are being encouraged to explore their creative sides with a series of ‘pop-up’ craft sessions.

Sanctuary Housing is hosting sessions at three of its housing schemes for older people in the town, offering residents a chance to learn new skills, socialise and take part in communal activities.

Elderly people in Banbury have been gettting creative with a series of pop-up craft sessions in sheltered housing schemes. Photo: Sanctuary Housing NNL-171114-143707001

The sessions, part of Cherwell District Council’s ‘Taking pArt’ initiative to develop community participation in the arts, are being delivered together with The Mill Arts Centre and local artists, with the aim of establishing ‘craft cafés’.

Sessions are taking place at Sanctuary’s Levenot Close, East Close and Penrose Close housing schemes, seeing residents using papier mache and experimenting with watercolours to make a memory book, all under the expert guidance of the project’s lead artist, Tom Cross.

Sanctuary neighbourhood partnerships manager Kate Winstanley said: “This is an exciting opportunity to work with the many talented artists in the Cherwell district.

“We aim to support residents to live happy and fulfilled lives and this project is all about bringing people together to enjoy being creative, learn new skills and perhaps rediscover some old ones too.”

The Mill programme and marketing manager Rhys Hopkin added: “From the creative learning programme we already offer, we know how engagement with the arts can be beneficial to participants’ general wellbeing.

“We’re thrilled to be involved in a project that seeks to make these experiences available to an even wider audience through partnering with Sanctuary and Cherwell District Council.”