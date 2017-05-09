Wild Banbury’s wildlife day

Wild Banbury, the volunteer group that is part of the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust, will be holding a Wildlife Day in Spiceball Park on Saturday, May 13.

The free event is open to both adults and children and runs from 11am until 3pm.

There will be opportunities for the younger attendees to go pond dipping looking for all sorts of water bourne insects and animals.

There will also be bug hunting and a tree trail throughout the park.

Between 12pm and 1pm there will be a chance to meet real live animals while the adults can get ideas for garden plants and how to attract a diverse range of wildlife into the garden.

Seed planting will also take place which can then be taken home to watch grow over the spring and summer.

The day will start in the North Meadow and there is no need to register, just turn up and get involved.

For more information click here.