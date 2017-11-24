When do the Christmas school holidays start in Banburyshire

Christmas half term in Banburyshire will soon be upon us and here is a reminder of important diary dates for you kids, which every parent needs to jot down.

Oxfordshire County Council says the second half of the term year finishes on Tuesday, December 19, before kids start back to school on Thursday, January 4, 2018, ready for the spring term.

But schools in Northamptonshire break up the day after as the county council has Wednesday, December 20, as the last day with pupils going back on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

And for those in Warwickshire, the county council says the end of term is on Friday, December 22, with the holidays ending on Monday, January 8.

Many schools set their own term dates though, including private schools and academies, so make sure to check just in case.