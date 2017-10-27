Top gymnast inspires Tysoe pupils with passion for training

Top GB gymnast Dominick Cunningham visited Tysoe CE Primary School as part of the Sports for Schools programme which uses GB athletes to inspire children.

Dom demonstrated his talents, includng handstands on the highest A-frame.

Dom, who is aiming for a place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, inspired the children with his passion for training and stressed the need to show perseverance in all areas of sport.

Dom jogged around the hall carrying the Olympic torch that he carried on a leg of the London 2012 Olympics, then pupils took part in a fitness workshop to show their skills and enthusiasm for sport.