Temporary nursery approved for Upper Heyford

A new nursery will be coming to Upper Heyford after planning permission for a temporary building, play space and parking was approved by the council.

Cherwell District Council’s planning committee gave the green light for a pre-fabricated structure on Camp Road to house an early years day nursery for 10 years at its meeting on Thursday (October 26).

Planning officers recommended approving the application as the social and economic benefits of a nursery outweighed the harm to the landscape and location.

Upper Heyford Parish Council backed the proposal, describing it as ‘a much needed amenity for the rapidly expanding residential development’ – more than 1,000 homes will be built on the nearby former airbase.

The council also said a location for a permanent nursery must be included in the ‘master plan’ for the housing site.

Concerns were raised about the impact on the heritage of the former RAF base and in an ‘unsuitable’ location for public transport.