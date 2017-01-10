Primary school places deadline approaching

Oxfordshire County Council is reminding parents or carers of children born between September 1, 2012 and August 31, 2013 to get applications for primary school places finalised.

Also junior school applications for children currently attending an infant school who were born between 1 September 1, 2009 and August, 31, 2010 are required.

The deadline for applications is January 15 and parents are advised to state three preferences and include their catchment school as one of these,even if it is their third preference school.

Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member Education Cllr Steve Harrod said: “We’re urging parents to ensure they apply for a school place for their child on time, as this increases the chances we will be able to offer them a place at a school listed among their preferences.

“Most people will have been pre-occupied over the Christmas and New Year period, but the deadline is now creeping up, so anyone who hasn’t yet submitted an application needs to get this done as soon as possible.”

The council still accepts postal applications but recommends families apply online where possible, as this helps speed up the applications process.

Applying online means families will receive an email on allocation day detailing the outcome of their application. To apply visit click here.