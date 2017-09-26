PICTURES: First pupils settling in at new Longford Park Primary School

The first cohort of children have been settling in at the new primary school on Longford Park after it opened this month.
So far, 45 pupils are at Longford Park Primary School, with one reception class and a nursery.
Each year will bring another 45 children until the school on the major Bodicote housing development is full to Year 6.
Julie Hiddleston, pictured far right, is in charge as the first head teacher, having previously held the same role at William Morris Primary School, with which they share a staffing team.
Pupils from Badger class are pictured here enjoying woodwork while nursery children have a go at gardening.
