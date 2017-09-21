North Newington pupils spreading their wings under new head

The new head teacher at the primary school in North Newington is hoping to give the pupils ‘roots and wings’.

Nikki Stevenson took over the reins at Bishop Carpenter Primary School in North Newington this month.

The Bishop of Dorchester, Colin Fletcher, held a special assembly at the school on Friday (September 15), in part to welcome Ms Stevenson to the diocese.

She said: “I’m really excited to be here. They asked me ‘how do I feel as a new head?’ ‘Are you a Tigger or are you an Eeyore?’ I definitely feel like a Tigger!

“It’s exciting for me but hopefully I can bring that buzz to the children and staff as well as they’ve been fantastic and welcoming.”

Ms Stevenson’s vision for teaching revolves around giving the pupils roots, which are values and knowledge, and wings, which give the children the chance to try new things and develop.

The Welsh native taught PE at The Warriner School for seven years before 15 years in schools across Warwickshire.

Bishop Colin’s assembly was also part of his commitment to all schools in the Diocese of Oxford, and the talk taught the pupils more about Bishop Harry Carpenter, who the school is named after.

Parents also came along to the assembly and many got their first chance to meet Ms Stevenson.

For more information about the school, visit bishopcarpenterschool.com.