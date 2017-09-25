King’s Sutton primary school’s final push to reach £15k charity target

A primary school’s bid to raise £15,000 to upgrade its technology received an unexpected and welcome boost this month, edging it ever closer to its target.

King’s Sutton Primary Academy launched the ‘IT’s for the Kids’ campaign in June as government budget cuts are likely to leave the school with outdated computers which it cannot afford to update.

The campaign, led by deputy head teacher and computing coordinator Emma Palastanga, found out last week that King’s Sutton Parish Council has pledged to match the funding by up to 50 per cent of the total amount, leaving the group just£2,500 shy of their target.

Volunteers have so far been hosting special events such as an Easter bonnet parade and a ‘Mums’ Meal’ to bolster the campaign funds.

The school children, too, have been getting in on the fundraising act with bric-a- brac and lemonade stalls bringing in much-needed donations.

The school has also been sponsored by businesses including Norbar and The Butchers Arms, who have hosted fundraising events.

Now the volunteers need some fresh ideas to get them over the line and need your help.

To suggest a fundraising idea, visit their website or email ITsforthekidskspa@gmail.com.