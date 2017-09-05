Harriers Banbury Academy seeking bags of money

Harriers Banbury Academy is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative for a unique project.

The school is one of three worthy causes chosen by the scheme for the month of September and shoppers are being invited to head along to

Banbury Harriers library bus NNL-170509-091759001

Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Three grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 will be awarded and the Banbury school has already earmarked the project it wants to plough the money into.

Tracie Darke, director of operations at Harriers Banbury Academy, said: “The Community Learning Bus is a project developed through our community links of the Parents Teachers and Friends of the school.

“The money, if we won, would be used to create a decking area outside the bus so we can open it up to greater use.

“The decking will extend the area to the outside and create two areas within one project.

“Those that use it, can access the learning and reading materials and sit inside or outside in the decked ‘garden’.”

Both the Banbury Cross Retail Park Tesco and the Tesco Express on the High Street will be taking votes from September 1.