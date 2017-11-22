Hanwell Fields take their books outside

Year 2 pupils at Hanwell Fields Community School have been learning all about Banbury history with the use of an online Pokemon Go-style game.

In a topic called ‘Where we live’, the pupils compared places of interest, such as Hanwell Village and the Hanwell Fields estate, and conducted a traffic survey. Pupils then went on to discover historical places in Banbury, comparing them in the 1900s with today.

Children were also sent on a secret mission from Canadian company Agents of Discovery – an educational mobile game that gets children outside, active and learning about the world around them.

Year 2 pupils created an interactive game that people can use on their phones to learn more about Banbury’s historical places such as Tooleys and the Fine Lady statue.

Head teacher, Harry Paget-Wall Collins said: “The use of innovative technology has brought to life the children’s curriculum, with high levels of engagement and ownership of their topic work.

“It’s exciting and fun.”