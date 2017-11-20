Hanwell Fields school given defibrillator by family

Staff and pupils at Hanwell Fields Community School have been given a defibrilator by the family of an ex-pupil who left year 6 in the summer.

Dr Omar Tillo said: “I was so excited to present Hanwell Fields with this defibrillator, which hopefully won’t be used, as a gesture of gratitude to the school staff for everything they have given my daughter, Luna, in the past eight years.

“Their expert advice and help in preparing her for the next stage in education has made her the confident child she is today.

“My wife and I appreciate all that the school has done in terms of the academic and emotional support, and the time that the school has taken to invest in our daughter’s future.”

Headteacher Harry Paget-Wall Collins said: “It’s not just a gift for the school, it’s a gift to our community that could have a literal life-changing impact.

“The importance of defibrillators cannot be over-estimated.”