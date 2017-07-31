Graduation time at Middleton Cheney nursery

There was much to celebrate recently as children ‘graduated’ from Windmill Nursery in Middleton Cheney.

As part of the ceremony the children took part in an exercise routine which they have been doing throughout the year.

The children received scrolls and wore mortar boards and gowns for the ceremony.

Suzy Chandler, manager of the nursery, said: “The team and I would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to all the children, parents, and carers for making this such a wonderful and memorable year.

“We are so proud of all the children and wish them the best of luck in the future.”