Big rig visits Shenington primary school for the day

Staff from DHL visited Shenington C of E Primary School for the day and led a school assembly on the dangers of heavy goods vehicles.

The DHL Foundation Trucks and Child Safety (TACS) team teach children about the hidden dangers of HGVs through interactive demonstrations.

Children gather around the vehicle to give them a sense of the size of a lorry’s blind spots, they see watermelons crushed and experience the deafening roar of the 44 tonne vehicle’s power unit.

Head teacher, Sarah Reynolds, said: “Safety and safeguarding our pupils is our top priority and we welcome all opportunities for our children to learn.

She added: “The DHL staff were superb and we really hope that we can welcome them on site again soon. I am endeavouring to ensure as many schools as possible benefit from this.”

n If you would like to arrange a TACS demonstration at your school or community group, then email DHL at talking.tacs@dhl.com.