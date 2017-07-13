Banbury primary school celebrates successful year at fete

Dozens dressed up as cowboys as a primary school celebrated a successful year with its annual fete.

St Leonard’s Primary School raised more than £2,000 as the sunny weather ensured a good turnout on Saturday (July 8).

Shire horse rides proved very popular at St Leonard's Primary School's annual fete. Photo courtesy of the school. NNL-170713-114623001

Ofsted rated the Overthorpe Road school as ‘good’ after an inspection in December.

Head teacher Neil Blackwell said: “We are so pleased that Ofsted recognised our school as ‘good’ and today shows just what an important part of the Grimsbury community St Leonard’s is.

“We are very grateful to everybody who has helped.”

Visitors were entertained by the school choir, all dressed as cowboys as part of the Hoedown Showdown theme, and Shire horse rides proved very popular.