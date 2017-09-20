After-school club creates beautiful artwork for Banbury care home

Children from a Banbury primary school club created eye-catching artwork to decorate the marketing suite of the town’s newest care home.

Dashwood Academy Banbury’s Out of School Club were invited by Care UK to create a piece of artwork for Highmarket House care home with the theme of ‘who do you care about?’

The arty pupils visited the home to see their drawings on display and were welcomed by the nursing home’s customer relations manager Sally Matthews and manager Julia Hedley.

“We were delighted to be able to collaborate with Dashwood Out of School Club on a lovely art project to brighten up our marketing suite,” Julia said.

“This is the second time children from the after-school club have helped us enhance the home here at Highmarket House.

“The club has already named five of our suites, so we’re delighted to be able to display their artwork in our marketing suite, which is a real focal point for future residents of the home.

“We look forward to inviting Dashwood Out of School Club back to Highmarket House and working with them on future projects.”

Dawn Cothier, who runs the after-school club, added: “We were thrilled when Care UK asked us to be part of their exciting new venture here in Banbury.

“The children had a great time creating the artwork and love seeing it displayed in the home.”

The £6m purpose-built care home on North Bar Street, which will provide residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, for up to 73 older people in Banbury, is due to open later this month.