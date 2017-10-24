Easington Rec gets new equipment after makeover

Children who play in Easington Rec are now able to enjoy new equipment after a £350,000 summer makeover.

The new play area opened on Friday.

Pupils from Harriers Academy were the first to explore the new playground with the head boy and head girl cutting the ribbon to mark the opening.

They said: “It looks great. We can’t wait to start playing.”

Leader of Banbury Town Council Kieron Mallon said: “It is great for the people of Easington that the rec has undergone such a splendid transformation and I hope that everyone gets tremendous pleasure from the new facilities.

Cllr Tina Wren said: “This is one of the oldest parks in the town and is well used by children and local football teams. It is good to see that the work is finished and that children are enjoying themselves on the new equipment.”

Mayor Colin Clarke added: “Banbury’s parks and play areas are of great importance to the town council and we endeavour to keep them up-to-date and in good order. Easington Rec is now a credit to the town.”

The makeover included modernising the sports pavilion and improving the football pitches.

Football teams hire the facilities on a season-to-season basis and play matches there on Saturdays and Sundays.