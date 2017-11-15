Dying Banbury mum’s appeal smashes £15,000 target to secure boys’ future

A £15,000 appeal to give a dying Banbury mum peace of mind about her two sons has reached its target in three days thanks to the nation’s generosity.

Generous folk from across the UK took Sam Kyme’s heartbreaking story to their hearts and donated in droves with national media taking up her story.

Ms Kyme, 34, is receiving end of life care and is desperate to raise money for legal fees to ensure a future for her boys Harry, eight, and Joey, 12.

She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in April and started a JustGiving page to pay lawyers’ fees for her two boys to be taken to live in Australia with their aunt after her death.

Written by her sister Pippa Hughes on her behalf, Ms Kyme says in the Just Giving appeal: “My greatest fear is not that I am dying – it is the welfare of my boys. I fear Joey and Harry will go into care.

“My sister lives in Australia and has come over to care for me and the boys. My last wish is that she is allowed to have my boys once I am gone, to start a new happy life with her family.”

To donate to Ms Kyme’s appeal go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/susanna-howard.

