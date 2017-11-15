Dream coming true for Banbury dance star Kasia

After struggling to find a dance partner capable of performing to her professional standards one Banbury resident decided to open her own dance studio to attract the best dancers Banburyshire has to offer.

Kasia Modrzejewska came to England from Poland ten years ago as a teenage dance sensation. By 13 Kasia had reached the level just under professional standard and had competed in and won countless ballroom dancing trophies.

Kasia said: “I started dancing when I was three years old. When I came here I was trying to find a dance partner because I wanted to continue.

“It took me about three or four years to find a dance partner.”

During this time Kasia was also getting to grips with the English language and studying for her GCSEs so travelling to Oxford or even Bedford to find the quality of dance partner she required was not an option, so she decided to open her own dance studio and bring the dancers to her. Kasia said: “There’s nothing like this in the area at all. The closest one is in Oxford but even there there’s only one or two professional dancers, then you have to go to Birmingham.”

Last month KM Dance and Fitness Club located near Banbury United Football ground celebrated its first birthday and continues to grow its stable of ballroom and Latin dancers.

Kasia has negotiated the transition from pupil to teacher with ease and imparts her dance wisdom during classes throughout the week.

Kasia said: “If you have been doing something your whole life you know how to share that experience with others.

“It was a natural thing, I know from heart what I am doing.”

Four months ago it opened up a gym to complement the dance studio and has big plans for the future.

Kasia said: “We’re planning on organising a dance talent show for kids for the whole of Banbury.”

