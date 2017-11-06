Drayton care home staff cycle to Tewkesbury for BBC Children in Need

Staff from Glebefields Care Home in Drayton did their bit for a cycle ride across the country and raised around £200 for BBC Children in Need.

A coffee morning was held as residents waved nurse Laura Ene, Sergiu Balut, regional manager Janet Richardson and her husband Tony off for the 43-mile ride to Tewkesbury on October 30.

Janet and Tony Richardson with Tewkesbury Fields Care Home staff after their arrival having cycled from Drayton. Photo courtesy of Glebefields Care Home NNL-170611-124731001

Janet and Tony made it to Tewkesbury Fields Care Home in just under five hours, unfortunately Laura and Sergiu had to stop.

Glebefields’ parent company Brighter Kind has staff from its care homes from Inverness to Jersey cycling the equivalent distance by doing legs between them.

The ride ends on November 16, and the total is at £5,754.23.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/bkwishingwheels.