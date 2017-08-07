Drayton becomes a village of life savers

Drayton is the latest Banburyshire village to receive a life-saving piece of equipment for its hall.

A defibrillator and housing cabinet has been installed on the outside of the village hall and villagers have received training. Shortly before his retirement, South Central Ambulance Service’s Dick Tracey, came to the village to undertake a session on how to use the machine. Members of the parish council and village hall committee have thanked Val Ingram for arranging the session and for acquiring the funds.

The Big Lottery provided a grant to help pay for the defibrillator. Mr Tracey and members of the hall and parish council are pictured above.