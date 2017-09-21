Dozens of wannabe stars enjoy Pauline Quirke performing arts school launch in Banbury

More than 70 children accompanied by family and friends turned up to the launch of The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Banbury on Sunday (September 17).

The atmosphere was electric as lots of excited young faces turned up not knowing what to expect.

The class acting for stage. Photo: Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts

The children were split into age groups and got to sample classes in PQA’s core modules; comedy and drama, musical theatre and film and television, whilst the parents had the opportunity to take a peek at their children in action during classes.

PQA Banbury principal Debbie Hotten said: “I am delighted to provide young people in the area with such a unique performing arts experience.

"We teach a comprehensive range of skills, which are useful for everyday life, not just a career in the performing arts.

"I am so excited to see what the future brings and want to thank everyone for their support!”

Oliver was given 'performer of the week' in the Poppets class. Photo: Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts

In recognition of their hard work during the taster sessions, 'performer of the week' certificates were awarded to Oliver in Poppets and Imogen in the main academy following a performance to friends and family.

PQA Banbury is enrolling now - classes run on Sundays from 9.45am-1pm. Find them at Banbury Academy on Ruskin Road.

For more information or to book a free taster session call 0800 531 6282 or visit www.pqacademy.com.

The children practice performing for the camera. Photo: Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts