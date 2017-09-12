Dolls house mistaken for actual property now on display in Barford after charity auction sale

A dolls house which was mistaken for a real property on the Rightmove website has sold in a charity auction and will be on display in Barford.

The Georgian style model dolls house, sold to the highest bidder, Spitfire Bespoke Homes, for £1,500.

All proceeds have gone to Shipston Home Nursing and the dolls house was presented to the managing director of Spitfire Bespoke Homes, David Jervis.

One of the original bidders, who was extremely enthusiastic and planned to gift the dolls house to his niece later in the year, if he was successful, had to unfortunately withdraw his bid after realising that it would not fit into their home. However, he has offered a charitable donation as a way of supporting the auctions good cause.

Spitfire Bespoke Homes were then delighted that their last minute bid secured the dolls house, as it will be ‘a brilliant finishing touch’ to the newly opened show home at their development, Seven Arches, Barford Warwickshire.

Peter Clarke partner Michael Hawkins said: “For such an unusual house with a unique story the dolls house will now continue to be enjoyed by those who visit the show home at Seven Arches, Barford and any future Spitfire Bespoke show homes across Warwickshire and beyond.”

The show home is open from 10.30am to 5pm Thursday through to Monday.

For details about the Seven Arches Spitfire Bespoke Homes development, visit Peter Clarke New Homes at

http://www.peterclarkenewhomes.co.uk/developments/seven-arches