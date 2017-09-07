Dog with head stuck in wall rescued by firefighters

A dog had a lucky escape after being rescued by firefighters when it got its head stuck in a tumble dryer vent yesterday (Wednesday, September 6).

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Leamington was sent to Fulready, near Ettington, at around 3.45pm.

A much happier Alfie after being saved by firefighters. Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service NNL-170709-151724001

The Cockapoo, called Alfie, had got into trouble after deciding to look through the hole in the wall but was chiselled to safety unharmed.

The fire service said on Facebook: “While Alfie escaped unscathed on this occasion, it’s important to make sure your pets are safe from hazards around the house.

“Fire crews aren’t always able to respond to calls of this nature.”