Design a butterfly for first Banbury Friendship Festival

Banbury’s Cornhill Centre will be festooned with butterflies as part of the Banbury Friendship Festival on May 21.

Schoolchildren in and around Banbury are being asked to design butterflies which represents each person’s understanding of friendship.

The festival is to celebrate the town’s diversity and promote opportunities for friendship.

Activities on the day will include an ‘almost dawn chorus’ walk at 7.30am, led by the RSPB through Spiceball Park followed by breakfast at Reg’s Café in the Community Garden on Bridge Street beside the canal.

Between 10am and 4pm, there will be music on the bandstand in the High Street, and a bring and share lunch from midday.

History walks through Banbury will take place at 2pm and 4pm and there will be a bring and buy cake sale at 2pm at the Cornhill Centre, on Castle Street, with proceeds going to BYHP. At the same time children can decorate butterflies.

People are invited to a tour of the Merton Street Mosque, in Grimsbury, from 3pm, including a talk from an imam and a question and answer session.

The butterflies can be designed as part of a homework activity or at breakfast and after-school clubs.

Butterflies will be collected from schools by festival organisers on May 10. Organisers have asked that names be left off butterflies for safeguarding reasons and butterflies will not be returned.

All schools which take part will be presented with a certificate of appreciation at the festival at around 4.45pm at the Cornhill Centre, which will be followed by refreshments and music and entertainment from 5pm to 7.30pm.

For a fortnight after the festival, butterflies will be on display at Banbury Museum and can be seen at the museum’s family take over days from May 31 to June 2, between 11am and 4pm. Entry is £4 per child.

All of the events are free but people must book for the bird walk by contacting Judith Mason on 01295 720900, or judithmason@talktalk.net.

Any schools wanting their butterflies collected can arrange this by emailing Charlotte Gunn at charlie@yourletterbox.co.uk.

The festival is sponsored and supported by Your Letterbox, Cherwell District Council, Near Neighbours, Banbury Interfaith Network, Banbury Quakers and Banbury Museum.