Deddington couple get on their bike for the Horton

Parents of a child with a rare medical condition are preparing to cycle to Paris to raise money for Banbury’s Horton Hospital as a thank you for the care their son received.

Brian and Sophie McCarthy from Deddington will make the 350-mile journey next month and hope to raise £15,000 for the Horton Children’s ward.

Their second son, Jimmy, was born three-and-a-half years ago and initially was a healthy baby boy. However two weeks later he became noticeably ill. It was found that he had heart complications and he underwent surgery.

His recovery from the surgery did not go to plan and further tests were made and it was then doctors discovered that Jimmy was one of just 100 children worldwide to be born with Cantu Syndrome.

The genetic condition causes a range of physical anomalies including excess hair growth, distinct facial features and heart abnormalities. It can also leave the child susceptible to respiratory infections and as a result he would often spend days at a time being treated at the Horton Hospital.

Brian said: “The team at the Horton have been fantastic and have provided Jimmy with care second to none.

“When times have been difficult they have been a source of strength for us all and for that we will always be grateful. Now is our time to say thank you.”

Jimmy has developed well over the past three years and today engages normally and is developing like any other child.

The couple hope to use the money to fund the purchase of audio/visual equipment. To sponsor the pair visit their JustGiving page.