Decision to refer health consultation is delayed again

Hopes the public consultation into health plans in Oxfordshire which includes downgrading the Horton, would be referred to the secretary of state for health have been dashed.

Campaigners have been calling for the Oxfordshire Transformation Plan, which is looking to save £200m by 2021, to be referred.

But after a meeting of the health overview and scrutiny committee today, Thursday, a decision to refer won’t be made until the summer.

HOSC members said they wanted to wait until they knew the results of the consultation.

