Deadline for Cherwell voter registration nears as election looms

Cherwell residents are being reminded that the deadline to register to vote in June’s general election is May 22.

Paul Sutton, (acting) returning officer for Cherwell and South Northamptonshire, said: “The eligibility criterion for those able to vote in the upcoming general election is different to the local elections which took place in May. However the one thing that remains the same is that those who are eligible must be registered to vote or they will be turned away on polling day.

“Any eligible voter who was registered to vote before 26 April this year should have received their poll card for the general election. Anyone who registered after this date will receive their poll card when the second and final batch is posted on 25 May.

“What’s important is that anyone who has not received a poll card and who has not registered needs to do so before the 22 May deadline or they will not be able to have their say in the general election.”

Additionally anyone unable to attend a polling station to vote on June 8 has until 5pm on May 23 to apply for a postal vote which will be delivered on or around May 25 or May 30.

To register visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.