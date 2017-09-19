Dancing Banbury teenagers raise hundreds for charity

Ten teenagers from the Banbury area danced their socks off and raised nearly £1,400 for charity.

The group of young men and women danced non-stop for 10 hours in aid of SeeSaw, a charity supporting bereaved families in Oxfordshire, as part of a national programme.

They also raised money in other ways including a bingo night at Banbury United Football Club, a car boot sale, two cake sales and made a community mural in the town centre.

This was all part of the month-long programme, the National Citizen Service, which gets 16 and 17-year-olds to be more socially-aware by raising money for charity and learning to live independently.

The NCS Banbury 6 group decided to support SeeSaw for their project and came up with a number of innovative ways to raise money for the charity.

The danceathon was held at Jubilee Hall in Bloxham on August 30, with the teenagers boogying from 10am to 8pm.

As well as the charity side of the NCS, students also go to an outdoor activity centre of some kind, and take part in a mock-university environment to gain independence and leadership skills.

To find out more about the group’s exploits, visit www.facebook.com/ncsbanbury6. To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/banburyncs6.

For more information about NCS and how to get involved, visit www.ncsyes.co.uk.