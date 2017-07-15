Customers dig deep to help raise cash for Dogs for Good

Sainsbury’s in Banbury has raised more than £5,000 for Dogs for Good over the past year.

Customers and staff at the supermarket chose the organisation as its charity partner for the year in 2016.

Fundraising activities over the past year have included cake sales and a bungee jump

The money raised will be used to train a dog to assist and support adults and children with a range of disabilities and children with autism.

Nick Rusher, store manager at Sainsbury’s Banbury said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Dogs for Good over the past 12 months.

“Our customers and colleagues worked really hard to help raise vital funds for the charity and we’re really proud with everything we’ve achieved.”

Tina Williams, regional fundraiser said: “We’d like to thank the Sainsbury’s customers and colleagues in Banbury for their support over the past year. It has made such a difference to the charity and we’re extremely grateful for the donations and awareness we’ve been able to raise.”

At the end of June, customers were given the chance to vote in store and online for the store’s new charity partner with Alzheimer’s Research UK receiving the most votes.