CSI Warmington

A University of Birmingham Professor will be presenting a talk on the fascinating subject of forensic archeology at Warmington Village Hall next week.

Emeritus Professor of Ancient History and Archaeology, Dr John Hunter, will discuss the ways in which archeology has been used by the police and others to find murder victims, discover the means of their death and provide clues to their identities.

A human skull found on a beach - which could be the remains of a shipwrecked sailor buried in an unofficial cemetery - on East Head beach in Wittering, West Sussex. The skull, which has now been sent for forensic analysis by Sussex Police, appears to be missing the frontal region from above the eyes down to the jaw. E MERCURY COPY SUS-170802-132612001

The talk has been arranged by the Warmington Heritage Group and will take place in the village hall from 7.30pm on Thursday, May 18.

Although similar to conventional archaeology, forensic archaeology works to different time scales, uses unusual evidence types and is subject to the tight legal constraints.

Dr Hunter will illustrate the techniques used with real life case studies including genocide, and show how archeological skills have been tweaked specifically for the purposes of forensic evidence gathering.

The talk is free to heritage members and just £2 for non-members.