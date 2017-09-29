Woman accused of injecting patient as pretend doctor at Blenheim Horse Trials

A woman is accused of injecting someone with an anti-sickness drug while pretending to be a doctor at Blenheim Horse Trials and is due in Banbury court today (Friday, September 29).

Cassandra Grant was arrested yesterday (Thursday) and was charged with one count of fraud by false representation and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 38-year-old, of Mulberry Walk, Bristol, is accused of falsely claiming to be a medical professional at the popular horse trials, which ran on September 13-17.

While there, Grant allegedly gave a patient an intravenous injection of an anti-sickness drug.

She is due to appear at Banbury Magistrates’ Court today.